Rita Rudny, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Rudny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rita Rudny, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rita Rudny, LMHC is a Counselor in Brooksville, FL.
Rita Rudny works at
Locations
-
1
Abide In Him Inc975 W Jefferson St, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 796-6557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rita Rudny?
She is as real and genuine a person I've ever met. I've been with Rita for 4 short weeks. I am a very closed & guarded person, but I have been able to easily openly share my past and present struggles with her (both my own wrong doings to others and choices I've made as well as the actions of others and afflictions that have impacted my life). I am already finding healing & peace. If you have doubts about your own need for counseling (as I have), I suggest don't wait, call & make an appointment.
About Rita Rudny, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730293002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Rita Rudny accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rita Rudny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rita Rudny works at
6 patients have reviewed Rita Rudny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Rudny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Rudny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Rudny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.