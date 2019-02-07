See All Physicians Assistants in Folsom, CA
Rita Stoufflet, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Rita Stoufflet, PA-C

Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University, California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Rita Stoufflet works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Rita Stoufflet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Folsom - Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 351-4800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Office
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 351-4800
  3. 3
    Office
    3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Ankle Injury
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 07, 2019
    Excellent
    M. Reed in Folsom, CA — Feb 07, 2019
    About Rita Stoufflet, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467576280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro University, California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rita Stoufflet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rita Stoufflet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Rita Stoufflet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Rita Stoufflet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rita Stoufflet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rita Stoufflet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rita Stoufflet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

