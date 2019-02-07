Overview of Rita Stoufflet, PA-C

Rita Stoufflet, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University, California and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Rita Stoufflet works at Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.