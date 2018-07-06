Rivka Fischer, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rivka Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rivka Fischer, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Rivka Fischer, FNP
Rivka Fischer, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Rockaway Beach, NY.
Rivka Fischer works at
Rivka Fischer's Office Locations
Health Brooklyn211 Beach 90th St, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693 Directions (347) 671-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Health Brooklyn721 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (347) 671-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Fischer is the best experience I have to say she is one of the best doctors ever, she not only cares about her patients needs she’s also builds a friendship with her patients this way I can feel confortable letting her know all of my health concerns she is always striving for the best imput and solution to make sure that I am treated medically the best way that I can. She never turns her back on her patients Dr Fischer has been my doc for some yrs now and I highly recommen
About Rivka Fischer, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1770916918
Rivka Fischer speaks Hebrew and Russian.
