Rivkah Kaufman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rivkah Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rivkah Kaufman, LMHC
Overview
Rivkah Kaufman, LMHC is an Individual Counselor in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 803-5871
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rivkah Kaufman?
Before I visited Rivkah, I was at a low point in my life…I can honestly say that she has helped me understand myself, she has helped me solve my own issues, and she continues to help me pursue my vision of an ideal self. The thoughtful and eye-opening conversations I shared with Rivkah are invaluable as I continue on my journey through life. I am privileged to have someone like Rivkah as my therapist.” — Dan T
About Rivkah Kaufman, LMHC
- Individual Counseling
- English, Hungarian and Yiddish
- 1770820318
Frequently Asked Questions
Rivkah Kaufman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rivkah Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rivkah Kaufman speaks Hungarian and Yiddish.
12 patients have reviewed Rivkah Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rivkah Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rivkah Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rivkah Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.