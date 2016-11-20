Roald Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roald Garcia, PSY
Overview
Roald Garcia, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Davie, FL.
Roald Garcia works at
Locations
Choice Home Health Care Inc5400 S University Dr Ste 119, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 680-8155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top of the line
About Roald Garcia, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1801963350
Roald Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roald Garcia speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Roald Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roald Garcia.
