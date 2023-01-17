See All Counselors in McLean, VA
Rob Wakeley, MACP

Counseling
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Rob Wakeley, MACP is a Counselor in McLean, VA. They specialize in Counseling, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Edwards University.

Rob Wakeley works at Rob Wakeley LCPC in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rob Wakeley LPC
    1765 Greensboro Station Pl Fl 10, McLean, VA 22102

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Narrative Therapy Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Before doing therapy the one thing I kept hearing from others were the difficulty in finding a therapist that “gets you”. I was fortunate enough to have found, Rob, who expertly helps me navigate through my issues with a solid framework that works for ME, and provides compassionate therapy to ensure those issues are addressed. The value I’ve gained from Rob has been invaluable, and life-changing. I’ve been with Rob for a number of months and see myself sticking with Rob for the foreseeable future.
    Jan 17, 2023
    About Rob Wakeley, MACP

    • Counseling
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245435908
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Edwards University
    • Northeastern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rob Wakeley, MACP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rob Wakeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rob Wakeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Rob Wakeley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rob Wakeley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rob Wakeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rob Wakeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

