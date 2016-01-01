Dr. Robbin Kay, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Robbin Kay, PHD is a Psychologist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
Rk Psychology2446 Church Rd Ste 3B, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 575-1930
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robbin Kay, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1215045208
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.