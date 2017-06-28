Dr. Robbin Wagener, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robbin Wagener, OD is an Optometrist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Eye Care1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (419) 776-1004
Promedica Physicians Eye Care5700 Monroe St Unit 211, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (866) 935-5393
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
The most thorough eye examination I have ever had with an eye doctor!
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821078999
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Wagener has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagener accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.