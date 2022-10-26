Robera Aleye, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robera Aleye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robera Aleye, ARNP
Overview
Robera Aleye, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA.
Robera Aleye works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst16110 8th Ave SW Ste A2, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
R. Aleye , ARNP is one provider I do not regret taking care of my family. He is calm, a good listener, caring, gives you his time, has excellent bedside manners, & most of all he is sincere. He remembered us even after a year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. He allows discussion, cares about us and offers good advise. I am a healthcare provider myself and he is what I want to be with those I serve. God bless you and your staff who are equally good from the Front desk staff to the nurses and MAs. One of the front desk staff helped us with our insurance information with a new healthcare insurance company and helped us keep our appointment. Anyone who goes above and beyond is just a blessing & that is why I like this clinic. God bless you all for the good service you are offering us.
About Robera Aleye, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1548811730
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Robera Aleye has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Robera Aleye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robera Aleye.
