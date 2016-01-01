Dr. Robert Albano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Albano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Albano, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Fordham University Gsas-Phd In Clinical Psychology.
Dr. Albano works at
Locations
-
1
robert Albano1861 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 680-4019Monday11:15am - 9:00pmTuesday10:30am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 10:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albano?
About Dr. Robert Albano, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1316088123
Education & Certifications
- Fordham University Gsas-Phd In Clinical Psychology
- Cornell Univesity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albano works at
Dr. Albano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.