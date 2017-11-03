Dr. Robert Allison Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Allison Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Allison Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Allison Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Kindelan Mcdanal & Associates4729 US Highway 98 S Ste 104, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 877-1855
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great therapist. Very approachable.
About Dr. Robert Allison Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Portuguese
- 1518384742
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allison Jr speaks Portuguese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison Jr.
