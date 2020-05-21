Dr. Robert Audycki, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Audycki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Audycki, OD is an Optometrist in North Dartmouth, MA.
Dr. Audycki's Office Locations
Smg Hawthorn535 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Advanced Eye Center Dartmouth Location500 Faunce Corner Rd Ste 110, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 717-0270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best!!!
About Dr. Robert Audycki, OD
- Optometry
- English, Portuguese
Dr. Audycki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Audycki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Audycki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Audycki works at
Dr. Audycki speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Audycki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Audycki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Audycki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Audycki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.