Robert Bania, LCPC

Counseling
4.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Bania, LCPC is a Counselor in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Peoria and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Robert Bania works at Valentin Berman MD & Associates in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valentin Berman MD & Associates
    9730 S Western Ave Ste 729, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-3525
  2. 2
    Lincoln Park Counseling Group
    1300 W Belmont Ave Ste 210, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 612-6848
  4. 4
    2525 S Michigan Avenue Doctors Ctr Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 31, 2016
    Robert was always on time and was confirming appointments by sending reminders ahead of time. He is very good in identifying the problems and has great ideas on how to address them to get improvement. However, implementing them in practice would require much more time, which we did not have enough in the office. Working on my own at home requires more self-discipline and motivation. Nevertheless, sessions with Robert were always pleasant and productive. I wouldn't hesitate recommending him.
    Chicago, IL — May 31, 2016
    Photo: Robert Bania, LCPC
    About Robert Bania, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1497885479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois At Peoria
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
