Robert Basil, PSY
Robert Basil, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Middletown, OH.
Highview Center10 S Highview Rd, Middletown, OH 45044 Directions (513) 423-6621
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I learned more from Psych Basil in one session compared to other psychologist for a year. He "gets" ADHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164487138
Robert Basil accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Basil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Basil.
