Robert Bazzano, PA-C
Overview
Robert Bazzano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Robert Bazzano works at
Locations
Providence Orthopedic Specialties820 S McClellan St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7100
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists P.s.212 E Central Ave Ste 140, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 465-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Indian Health Service
- Interwest Health Network
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and great at explaining everything.
About Robert Bazzano, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447357132
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Bazzano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Bazzano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Bazzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Robert Bazzano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Bazzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Bazzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Bazzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.