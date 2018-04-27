See All Psychologists in Clarksville, TN
Robert Berberich, EDD

Psychology
3.8 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Robert Berberich, EDD is a Psychologist in Clarksville, TN. 

Robert Berberich works at Terry G Peacher, MD in Clarksville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terry G Peacher, MD
    1854 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 552-9214
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 27, 2018
    I'm sorry for the other commenters bad experience with the scheduling. I was his patient then and there was a period of a few months where it seemed like the scheduling was messed up a lot. but that has been worked out for a long time now. Dr. B is a reasonable and rational guy and he's helped me a lot.
    Madison — Apr 27, 2018
    Photo: Robert Berberich, EDD
    About Robert Berberich, EDD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457440760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Berberich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Berberich works at Terry G Peacher, MD in Clarksville, TN. View the full address on Robert Berberich’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Robert Berberich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Berberich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Berberich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Berberich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.