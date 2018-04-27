Robert Berberich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Berberich, EDD
Overview
Robert Berberich, EDD is a Psychologist in Clarksville, TN.
Robert Berberich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Terry G Peacher, MD1854 Memorial Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 552-9214
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Berberich?
I'm sorry for the other commenters bad experience with the scheduling. I was his patient then and there was a period of a few months where it seemed like the scheduling was messed up a lot. but that has been worked out for a long time now. Dr. B is a reasonable and rational guy and he's helped me a lot.
About Robert Berberich, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1457440760
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Berberich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Berberich works at
12 patients have reviewed Robert Berberich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Berberich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Berberich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Berberich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.