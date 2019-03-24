See All Chiropractors in Denver, CO
Robert Blaich, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Robert Blaich, CH is a Chiropractor in Denver, CO. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Robert Blaich works at Dr. Sean Miller, DC, Denver, Co in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Sean Miller, DC, Denver, Co
    425 S Cherry St Ste 903, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 399-5117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon

Mar 24, 2019
treated my tmj with a full diagnosis.... there is a reason people fly in to Denver to be treated by him... he is the best!
About Robert Blaich, CH

  • Chiropractic
  • English
  • 1659571040
Education & Certifications

  • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Blaich, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Blaich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Robert Blaich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Blaich works at Dr. Sean Miller, DC, Denver, Co in Denver, CO. View the full address on Robert Blaich’s profile.

Robert Blaich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Blaich.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Blaich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Blaich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

