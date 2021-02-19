Dr. Robert Braden, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Braden, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Braden, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Braden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Prism Pt LLC6823 Ponderosa Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 362-0112
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braden?
Braden is the best ever and this is coming from an internist
About Dr. Robert Braden, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1760422372
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braden accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braden works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Braden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.