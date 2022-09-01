See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Robert Casquejo, PA

Dermatology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Robert Casquejo, PA is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Robert Casquejo works at Skin And Cancer Center Of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin And Cancer Center Of Scottsdale
    1000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 596-1110
  2. 2
    Associates in Dermatology Care Dba
    11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 596-1110
  3. 3
    Central Scottsdale
    10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 506, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 596-1110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Acne
Acne Keloid
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Acrodermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Albinism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Albinism
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Becker's Nevus Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Darier's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Ab Igne Chevron Icon
Erythema Elevatum Diutinum Chevron Icon
Erythema Marginatum Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Erythema Nodosum Chevron Icon
Erythema Nodosum, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Erythrasma Chevron Icon
Erythroderma Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Furunculosis Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Nitidus Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 1 Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 2 Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Porphyria Chevron Icon
Porphyria Cutanea Tarda Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scalp Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Staph Infection Chevron Icon
Staphylococcal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Verrucous Nevus Chevron Icon
Viral Exanthem Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCare International
    • Medicare
    • MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Awesome! Practical, knowledgeable, and caring. An excellent choice!
    — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robert Casquejo, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043317050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Casquejo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Casquejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Casquejo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Casquejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Casquejo works at Skin And Cancer Center Of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Robert Casquejo’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Robert Casquejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Casquejo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Casquejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Casquejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

