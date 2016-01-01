See All Neurosurgeons in Charlotte, NC
Robert Christenbery III, PA-C

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Robert Christenbery III, PA-C

Robert Christenbery III, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Robert Christenbery III works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Christenbery III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Ballantyne
    7825 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2982
    About Robert Christenbery III, PA-C

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639621253
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

