See All Chiropractors in Pittsburgh, PA
Robert Costello, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Robert Costello, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Robert Costello, CH is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Robert Costello works at Costello Chiropractic Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costello Chiropractic Center
    1005 Perry Hwy Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 366-6404

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Robert Costello?

Jun 05, 2020
I have been seeing DR. Costello since 1987 for a variety of issues. He has been able to fix what orthopedic doctors cannot see. I lost the use of my right arm years ago from an accident and could not use it at all. Doctors shrugged. Dr. Bob realigned my rib heads and my arm worked! I have had an issue with my right knee for almost a year, barely able to walk. After 3 cortisone shots, chicken shots, an MRI, and many x-rays, nothing changed. Dr. Costello saw the pain I was having with walking - and put my tibia back in place. I have almost 100 percent use of my knee in just 4 weeks, almost pain free. YES, i recommend this amazing man
Dede — Jun 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Robert Costello, CH
How would you rate your experience with Robert Costello, CH?
  • Likelihood of recommending Robert Costello to family and friends

Robert Costello's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Robert Costello

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Costello, CH.

About Robert Costello, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780758854
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robert Costello, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Robert Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robert Costello works at Costello Chiropractic Center in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Robert Costello’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Robert Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Costello.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Robert Costello, CH?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.