Dr. Robert Curtis, OD
Dr. Robert Curtis, OD is an Optometrist in Orlando, FL.
Office Location
Walmart Pharmacy 10-0908, 8101 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 226-0549
Cigna
Patient Reviews
I as well as my son has been going to Dr Curtis for many years . For eye exams & eye problems if needed. Dr. Curtis is the Best ! Very friendly & professional. If you are searching for an eye doctor I recommend him .
Optometry
English
NPI: 1144375908
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
