Robert Dale accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Robert Dale, PA
Overview of Robert Dale, PA
Robert Dale, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA.
Robert Dale works at
Robert Dale's Office Locations
Steward Specialty Care2395 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-2522
Steward Medical Group Inc880 W Liberty St, Hubbard, OH 44425 Directions (330) 269-1934
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
About Robert Dale, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
