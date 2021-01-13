Robert Dangelo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Dangelo, PSY
Overview
Robert Dangelo, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Locations
- 1 3303 Main St Ste 304, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 898-0661
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am a veteran that went for a routine disability f/u appt. I met Dr. D'angelo and he was early for the appt, was extremely courteous, patient and professional the whole visit. He asked me plenty of questions about my mental status, my medications, gave me advice and also time to ask plenty of questions. I would highly recommend him for any veteran seeking assistance with their MH care or for VA disability related matters.
About Robert Dangelo, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346228608
Frequently Asked Questions
