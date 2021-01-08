See All Chiropractors in Westlake, OH
Dr. Robert De Maria, DC

Orthopedic Chiropractic
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert De Maria, DC is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Westlake, OH. They completed their fellowship with Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus

Dr. De Maria works at The Drugless Doctors in Westlake, OH with other offices in Elyria, OH. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    The Drugless Doctors
    2001 Crocker Rd Ste 100, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 471-4200
    Drugless Doctors
    168 Cleveland St, Elyria, OH 44035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 471-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Back Injuries
Chronic Back Pain
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digital Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
    • CareSource
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2021
    Dr. Bob has been one of the most important figures in my health transformation. I have been working with him over the course of the last several months and I am amazed how he has been helpful with an abundance of information and the right direction for what to do with my health. The team at the office are also very helpful.
    Tim — Jan 08, 2021
    About Dr. Robert De Maria, DC

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235352725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert De Maria, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Maria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Maria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. De Maria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Maria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Maria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Maria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

