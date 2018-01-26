See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Redlands, CA
Robert Decker, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Decker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA. 

Robert Decker works at Clear View Behavioral Services in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear View Behavioral Services
    1902 Orange Tree Ln Ste 200, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 835-3061
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 26, 2018
    He is a very kind person and treats his patients with compassion and respect. I look forward to all of my appointments.
    — Jan 26, 2018
    About Robert Decker, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1487906038
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Decker, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Decker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Decker works at Clear View Behavioral Services in Redlands, CA. View the full address on Robert Decker’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Robert Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Decker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

