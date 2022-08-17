Dr. Robert Denes, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Denes, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Denes, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Hamden, CT. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Chiropractic Health Ctr-hamden2693 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 287-8939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Denes has cared for every member of my family for over 25 years with exceptional results. Two family members have scoliosis. His adjustments and care are Excellent! When selecting insurance plans, we make sure he is on the preferred provider list. Key factor for our chronic care. He is warm, friendly and always accommodating. His staff is also. We call him the "Man with the Magic Hands" Thank you Dr. Denes
About Dr. Robert Denes, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1356422570
Education & Certifications
- Connecticut Chiropractic Sports
- Westbury Outpatient
- New York Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Denes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.