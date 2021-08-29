Dr. Robert Denkin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Denkin, PHD
Dr. Robert Denkin, PHD is a Psychologist in New Canaan, CT. They graduated from Palo Alto Va/Stanford.
New Canaan51 Locust Ave, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 727-7645
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Denkin is a true professional in every sense of the word. Our child was able to connect seamlessly with him- something that was never achievable. He is caring, kind, and considerate. I can't thank you enough, Dr Denkin!
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- West Haven VA Hosp
- Palo Alto Va/Stanford
- Drew University Med Sci
Dr. Denkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
