Robert Dill II, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Robert Dill II, NP

Robert Dill II, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Robert Dill II works at PEDIATRIC GROUP OF THE UNIVERSITY in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Dill II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 273-2320
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    He did an excellent job. I was able to observe him in an inpatient setting. Great communication skills with patients and comfortable to talk to
    About Robert Dill II, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164920617
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Dill II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Dill II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Dill II works at PEDIATRIC GROUP OF THE UNIVERSITY in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Robert Dill II’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Robert Dill II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Dill II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Dill II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Dill II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

