Robert Dizes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Dizes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Dizes, PA-C
Overview
Robert Dizes, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL.
Robert Dizes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at O'Fallon310 N 7 Hills Rd Ste 220, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 624-6181
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Dizes?
The wait time is always very short, not very much waiting at all. PA Dizes is very friendly and the other staff is friendly also. I always look forward to it whenever I have an appointment with PA Dizes.
About Robert Dizes, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1871686790
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Dizes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Dizes accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Robert Dizes using Healthline FindCare.
Robert Dizes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Dizes works at
6 patients have reviewed Robert Dizes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Dizes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Dizes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Dizes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.