Dr. Robert Dorn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dorn, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Dorn, DC is a Chiropractor in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Dorn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peak Medical492 SPRINGFIELD AVE, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 377-6327
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorn?
About Dr. Robert Dorn, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1881622231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorn works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.