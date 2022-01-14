Robert Dowell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Dowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Dowell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Robert Dowell, FNP
Robert Dowell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Robert Dowell works at
Robert Dowell's Office Locations
Family Medicine West Pllc220 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 288-4232
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Dowell?
Wonderful person. Listens to concerns. Answers questions and is very knowledgeable.
About Robert Dowell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487818712
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Dowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Dowell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Dowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Dowell works at
16 patients have reviewed Robert Dowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Dowell.
