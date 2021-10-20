Dr. Dunkle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Dunkle, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in White Plains, NY.
Dr. Dunkle works at
Dr. Dunkle's Office Locations
Charlotte A. Tomaino34 S Broadway Ste 500, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 949-4045
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional neuropsychologist. Highly recommended
About Dr. Robert Dunkle, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1538330451
Dr. Dunkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunkle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.