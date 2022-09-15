See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Robert Eastwood, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Robert Eastwood, PA

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Robert Eastwood, PA

Robert Eastwood, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Robert Eastwood works at WK Internal Medicine Specialists in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Carthage, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Robert Eastwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    WK Internal Medicine Specialists
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 720, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-3681
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    UT Health East Texas Physicians Family Medicine Clinic - Carthage
    704 Davis St, Carthage, TX 75633 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 694-4824
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UT Health Carthage

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Eastwood?

    Sep 15, 2022
    My first visit I met with Rob and he is very nice. He didn’t hit with “well because of ur age is why things are going on”.
    — Sep 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Eastwood, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Eastwood, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Eastwood to family and friends

    Robert Eastwood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Eastwood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Eastwood, PA.

    About Robert Eastwood, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427269893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • LSUHSC-Shreveport
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Eastwood, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Eastwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Eastwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Eastwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Robert Eastwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Eastwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Eastwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Eastwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Eastwood, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.