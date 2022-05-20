Overview

Dr. Robert Fabiano, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Fabiano works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.