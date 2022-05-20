Dr. Robert Fabiano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fabiano, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Fabiano, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Fabiano works at
Locations
Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medicine3475 BELLE CHASE WAY, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 882-3732
Par Rehab Services3960 Patient Care Dr Ste 101, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 882-3732
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
We fought the system for 7 years and got nowhere until we received his evaluation. It was so precise and accurate we finally had a voice. Because of him, our situation has remarkable changed and the system is now working with us instead of against us.
About Dr. Robert Fabiano, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Dr. Fabiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabiano works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabiano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabiano.
