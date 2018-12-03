Dr. Fane accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Fane, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Robert Fane, ED.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Bowling Green, KY.
Dr. Fane works at
Locations
Associates in Counseling and Psychology LLC1011 Lehman Ave Ste 103, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 393-9833
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend His services if you’re divorced with children. My ex wife and I have been to court I’m at least 30 occasions And now as opposed to bouncing things off A judge, we can do so in his office. It is not always the resolution you hope for, but it is always fair and far less expensive then the other Avenue
About Dr. Robert Fane, ED.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1144313248
