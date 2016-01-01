Robert Ficara, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Ficara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Ficara, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Robert Ficara, PA-C
Robert Ficara, PA-C is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Robert Ficara works at
Robert Ficara's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 919, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Robert Ficara, PA-C
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- 1134205719
Robert Ficara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Robert Ficara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Ficara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Ficara.
