Robert Findley, PA

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Findley, PA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus University Physician Assstant Program and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Robert Findley works at Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates in Gainesville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates
    1990 Limestone Cir Ste 110, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-8832

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2021
    100% Awesome Doctor. Very Professional but not Stand Offish. A Great Listener and Matter of Fact.
    Tiffany — Mar 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Findley, PA
    About Robert Findley, PA

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881601102
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University
    Internship
    • Veterans Adminstrn
    Medical Education
    • Alderson-Broaddus University Physician Assstant Program
    Undergraduate School
    • Alderson-Broaddus University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Findley, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Findley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Findley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Findley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Findley works at Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Robert Findley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Robert Findley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Findley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Findley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Findley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

