Robert Findley, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Findley, PA is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus University Physician Assstant Program and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Locations
Kenneth E Goolsby M.D. & Associates1990 Limestone Cir Ste 110, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-8832
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
100% Awesome Doctor. Very Professional but not Stand Offish. A Great Listener and Matter of Fact.
About Robert Findley, PA
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881601102
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Veterans Adminstrn
- Alderson-Broaddus University Physician Assstant Program
- Alderson-Broaddus University
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Findley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Findley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Findley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Findley works at
6 patients have reviewed Robert Findley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Findley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Findley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Findley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.