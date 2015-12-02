See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Robert Flanders, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Flanders, OD

Dr. Robert Flanders, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Flanders works at Memorial Eye Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flanders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rice Village
    2366 Rice Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 686-3221
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Robert Flanders, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1407845597
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY At Fredonia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Flanders, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flanders works at Memorial Eye Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Flanders’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

