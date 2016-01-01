Dr. Robert Freedenfeld, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Freedenfeld, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Freedenfeld, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Southlake, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1207 S White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 312-3917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Freedenfeld, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedenfeld has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.