Robert Gamboe, PA-C
Robert Gamboe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Redding, CA.
Shasta Community Health Center1035 Placer St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-5710
Robert is an excellent provider. I feel VERY heard and he is always attentive to my needs. He is pretty straightforward at times but gets the job done.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396012654
Robert Gamboe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Robert Gamboe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Gamboe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Gamboe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Gamboe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.