Robert Garrigus, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Robert Garrigus, PA-C

Robert Garrigus, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Robert Garrigus works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 80 W Grant St in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Garrigus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 80 W Grant St
    80 W Grant St Ste 117, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 418-1099
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Garden
    4020 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 306-5006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 21, 2023
Professional, courteous and very helpful. Highly recommend!
Matthew Leo Dunn — Jan 21, 2023
Robert Garrigus' Office & Staff

Experience with Robert Garrigus

About Robert Garrigus, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1578910584
