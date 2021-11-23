Dr. Geist accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Geist, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robert Geist, PHD is a Psychologist in Madison, AL.
Dr. Geist works at
Locations
North Alabama Family Psych and Counseling9238 Madison Blvd Ste 750, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 724-8880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Geist has tested two of my children and is the absolute best!! He is so kind, patient and understanding. He made the whole process very stress free. My children loved him. I would recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Robert Geist, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386784700
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geist works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Geist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.