See All Psychologists in New Orleans, LA
Robert Gervey Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Robert Gervey

Psychology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert Gervey is a Psychologist in New Orleans, LA. 

Robert Gervey works at New Orleans Psychotherapy Association in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    William S Brasted Phd Apc
    2401 Westbend Pkwy Ste 4098, New Orleans, LA 70114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 362-8046
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robert Gervey?

    Jan 14, 2021
    Excellent doctor. Extremely professional. Has a knack for lightening the mood but laying out the problem clearly. Highly recommended!
    RM — Jan 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robert Gervey
    How would you rate your experience with Robert Gervey?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robert Gervey to family and friends

    Robert Gervey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robert Gervey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robert Gervey.

    About Robert Gervey

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407252604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Gervey is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Gervey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Gervey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Gervey works at New Orleans Psychotherapy Association in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Robert Gervey’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Robert Gervey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Gervey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Gervey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Gervey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robert Gervey?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.