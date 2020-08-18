Dr. Robert Guda, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Guda, OD
Dr. Robert Guda, OD is an Optometrist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Guda works at
Physicians Regional Med Grp6101 Pine Ridge Rd # Desks, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-4523
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Great doctor, honest and understanding. Not like the high pressure eye glass world. Good customer service
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1780696021
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Dr. Guda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guda accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guda speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guda.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Guda can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.