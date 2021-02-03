See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sun City West, AZ
Dr. Robert Harper, OD

Optometry
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Harper, OD

Dr. Robert Harper, OD is an Optometrist in Sun City West, AZ. 

Dr. Harper works at Harper Optometric Care in Sun City West, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harper Optometric Care
    13920 W Camino del Sol Ste 6, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-1366
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Harper, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942299524
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harper works at Harper Optometric Care in Sun City West, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Harper’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

