Robert Hensler, PA-C
Robert Hensler, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Wilmington, NC.
Robert Hensler's Office Locations
Novant Health General Surgery - Wilmington1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 505-4983
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite, does a very good job explaining any questions that you have about your surgery, I wish that all in the medical field were like bhim
About Robert Hensler, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- Male
- 1124162581
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Robert Hensler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Hensler accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Hensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Robert Hensler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Hensler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Hensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Hensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.