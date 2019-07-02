See All Surgical Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Robert Hensler, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
Overview of Robert Hensler, PA-C

Robert Hensler, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Robert Hensler works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Robert Hensler's Office Locations

    Novant Health General Surgery - Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910) 505-4983
    Jul 02, 2019
    Very polite, does a very good job explaining any questions that you have about your surgery, I wish that all in the medical field were like bhim
    About Robert Hensler, PA-C

    • Surgical Assistance
    • English
    • Male
    • 1124162581
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert Hensler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Hensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robert Hensler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert Hensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robert Hensler works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Robert Hensler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robert Hensler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Hensler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Hensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Hensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

