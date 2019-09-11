Robert Hersh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Hersh, PSY
Overview
Robert Hersh, PSY is a Counselor in Coral Gables, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1390 S Dixie Hwy Ste 1307, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 665-4058
Ratings & Reviews
The brightness and the best results, i found a Guru!!!
About Robert Hersh, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1780832600
Frequently Asked Questions
