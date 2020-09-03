Dr. Hilborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Hilborn, PHD
Overview of Dr. Robert Hilborn, PHD
Dr. Robert Hilborn, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Hilborn's Office Locations
- 1 112 NW 24th St Ste 208, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Directions (469) 835-4301
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Hilborn is a excellent doctor. Compassionate, friendly, respectful and very understanding. He explained the cognitive test (memory test) with great detail. Very attentive and does not rush through the visit.
About Dr. Robert Hilborn, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
