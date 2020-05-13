Robert Hold, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robert Hold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robert Hold, MPAS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robert Hold, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. They graduated from New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Robert Hold works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Center Weight Management530 1st Ave # 10S, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robert Hold?
good
About Robert Hold, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003255613
Education & Certifications
- New York Institute of Technology
- Pace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Robert Hold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert Hold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robert Hold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robert Hold works at
4 patients have reviewed Robert Hold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert Hold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert Hold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert Hold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.